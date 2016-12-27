Twenty-three people died after consuming homemade liquor made for Christmas in the town of Toba Tek Singh in Pakistan’s Punjab province, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Police officers said 45 other people were treated for poisoning and the maker and supplier of the alcohol were also among those who died.

“The maker prepared liquor at home and sold it in polythene bags for 500 [Pakistani] rupees,” Senior police official Bilal Kamyana said. Deaths from home-brewed liquor in Pakistan rise during festival periods. In March, 40 people died after consuming liquor ahead of Holi.

While it is illegal for Muslims in Pakistan to purchase and consume alcohol, members of minority communities can buy restricted quantities with permits.