Outgoing United States President Barack Obama on Monday said he was confident he would have won a third term in the Oval Office if he had run for the elections this year. “I am confident that if I had run again...I could have mobilised a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” Obama told political analyst David Axelrod on his podcast, “The Axe Files”. He was referring to helping the country’s middle-class and his work towards inclusion, The New York Times reported.

“I know that in conversations I have had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one,” he said in the interview. Obama also praised Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost to Republican Donald Trump in the November 8 elections, saying she performed well under difficult situations.

“NO WAY!” was how Trump responded to the statement. The president-elect took to Twitter to, once again, highlight what he believes were Obama’s shortcomings as president, including the fight against the Islamic State group, lack of jobs in the US for Americans and his healthcare scheme Obamacare.

In the US, a president can hold office only for two tenures as per the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution.