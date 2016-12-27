The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday decided to quit the four-party People’s Welfare Front in Tamil Nadu, reported ANI. MDMK chief Vaiko announced the decision and added, “We will continue to have close ties with other parties of the alliance such as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).” Vaiko was also the PWF’s convener.

Although the leader did not reveal what triggered such a decision, it is suspected that Vaiko’s support for the Centre’s demonetisation drive caused an irreparable rift in the alliance, reported The Hindu. The decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes has been opposed by the VCK and the Left parties.

There is now speculation that other parties may also leave the alliance that was formed in October 2015. The Front came up to jointly fight the Hindutva, violence against Dalits and minorities, and privatisation.

Alliance members expressed their shock over the decision, but Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thirumavalavan said that he knew that the PWF was not going to last forever. “We came together on common issues,” he told The Hindu. CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said Vaiko could have discussed the matter before quitting the PWF. “Every party has its own point of view and that is inevitable. There is no need to break the alliance because of differences of opinion,” he told the daily.