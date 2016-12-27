The big news: Mamata targets Centre at poorly-attended Opposition meet, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi made lifetime president of IOC, and Modi said an early budget would ensure funding for start of financial year.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Demonetisation is a ‘super emergency’, says Mamata Banerjee as she leads Opposition meeting: The TMC chief challenged the idea of a cashless economy and said that no country in the world has ever had one.
- Suresh Kalmadi, accused in CWG scam, made life president of Indian Olympic Association: He had been arrested and later granted bail in the corruption case related to the Commonwealth Games.
- Advancing Budget Session will ensure funding when new financial year begins, says Modi at Niti Aayog meet: Demonetisation, taxation, banking and digital technology were among other subjects the prime minister discussed with economists at the gathering.
- Tata Sons accuses Cyrus Mistry of breach of confidentiality in legal notice: The conglomerate alleged that its former chairperson had made sensitive and confidential records public.
- I did not become prime minister to cut ribbons, says Narendra Modi: In a speech at Dehradun, the BJP leader said demonetisation had ‘destroyed’ terrorism, the drug mafia and fake currency smuggling.
- Home Ministry bars 20,000 NGOs from receiving foreign funding: The scrapping of their FCRA registration leaves only 13,000 such groups with valid licences to get aid from overseas.
- Cheetahs heading towards extinction with only 7,100 left in the wild: Population of the world’s fastest mammal has plummeted from the late 1990s because of habitat loss and illegal trafficking of cubs, among other factors.
- Jet Airways flight to Mumbai skids off runway at Goa’s Dabolim airport, DGCA begins investigation: Meanwhile, another mishap was averted when IndiGo and SpiceJet flights come face-to-face at Delhi airport.
- Was asked to push Snapdeal to drop Aamir Khan, claims ex-BJP social media volunteer in upcoming book: ‘I am a Troll’ by journalist Swati Chaturvedi alleges that the ruling party is directly involved in the online abuse of its political opponents.
- ‘Mockery of religious beliefs’: Shiv Sena forces IIT-B to remove Hanuman painting: Party leader Datta Dalvi said the artwork on the Hindu deity was in bad taste and hurt people’s sentiments.