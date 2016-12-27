A look at the headlines right now:

Demonetisation is a ‘super emergency’, says Mamata Banerjee as she leads Opposition meeting: The TMC chief challenged the idea of a cashless economy and said that no country in the world has ever had one. Suresh Kalmadi, accused in CWG scam, made life president of Indian Olympic Association: He had been arrested and later granted bail in the corruption case related to the Commonwealth Games. Advancing Budget Session will ensure funding when new financial year begins, says Modi at Niti Aayog meet: Demonetisation, taxation, banking and digital technology were among other subjects the prime minister discussed with economists at the gathering. Tata Sons accuses Cyrus Mistry of breach of confidentiality in legal notice: The conglomerate alleged that its former chairperson had made sensitive and confidential records public. I did not become prime minister to cut ribbons, says Narendra Modi: In a speech at Dehradun, the BJP leader said demonetisation had ‘destroyed’ terrorism, the drug mafia and fake currency smuggling. Home Ministry bars 20,000 NGOs from receiving foreign funding: The scrapping of their FCRA registration leaves only 13,000 such groups with valid licences to get aid from overseas. Cheetahs heading towards extinction with only 7,100 left in the wild: Population of the world’s fastest mammal has plummeted from the late 1990s because of habitat loss and illegal trafficking of cubs, among other factors. Jet Airways flight to Mumbai skids off runway at Goa’s Dabolim airport, DGCA begins investigation: Meanwhile, another mishap was averted when IndiGo and SpiceJet flights come face-to-face at Delhi airport. Was asked to push Snapdeal to drop Aamir Khan, claims ex-BJP social media volunteer in upcoming book: ‘I am a Troll’ by journalist Swati Chaturvedi alleges that the ruling party is directly involved in the online abuse of its political opponents. ‘Mockery of religious beliefs’: Shiv Sena forces IIT-B to remove Hanuman painting: Party leader Datta Dalvi said the artwork on the Hindu deity was in bad taste and hurt people’s sentiments.