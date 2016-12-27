An air traffic controller was taken off duty on Tuesday after two planes came face-to-face on the runway at Delhi airport. This was likely because of a miscommunication, reports said. The IndiGo and Spice Jet flights were carrying close to 350 passengers. A major accident was averted as both planes switched off their engines as soon as the pilots realised.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had initiated a probe into the incident earlier in the day. The Spice Jet flight was reportedly in a holding area because of fog and poor visibility and had left the area to refuel.

This incident came soon after a Jet Airways flight to Mumbai skidded off the runway before taking off at Goa’s Dabolim Airport. Some passengers were injured during evacuation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is looking into the incident.