Famed Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher died on Tuesday at the age of 60. She had gone into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23. Fisher had been rushed to a hospital after the flight touched down in LA. A statement released by her family said, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher was in the original Star Wars trilogy and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, a sequel released last year. She had acted in other films as well including The Blues Brothers and When Harry Met Sally.

Fisher was also an author, screenwriter, producer and orator. She had written four novels and three memoirs. She was an outspoken advocate of mental health awareness and had discussed her struggles with drug addiction and bipolar disorder.

