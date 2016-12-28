More than 10 coaches of the Ajmer-Sealdah Express got derailed near Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday. There were conflicting reports on the exact number of coaches that went off the rails, and no information on the number of casualties, though several passengers are believed to be injured.

The accident involving Train No. 12988 took place near the town of Roora around 5.30 am, reports said. Rescue teams have arrived at the spot, and 16 people have been evacuated, NDTV reported.

Further details are awaited.

#WATCH 14 coaches of Train no 12988 #AjmerSaeldah express derail near Roora (Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh). Several injured. pic.twitter.com/s3VRDUavlu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2016