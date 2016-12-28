A look at the headlines right now:

At least 24 injured after 15 coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express get derailed near Kanpur: There are no reports of any deaths so far, said the Indian Railways. Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher dies at 60: She had gone into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles last week. Demonetisation is a ‘super emergency’, says Mamata Banerjee as she leads Opposition meeting: The TMC chief challenged the idea of a cashless economy and said that no country in the world has ever had one. Centre had nothing to do with sacking of Tamil Nadu chief secretary, says Venkaiah Naidu: The Union minister said it was irresponsible of P Rama Mohana Rao to say that the investigation was a constitutional assault on the top office. Facebook activates safety check based on fake news report, causes ‘explosion’ scare in Bangkok: The company said a ‘trusted third party’ had confirmed the information. Bihar Cabinet approves 50% quota in judicial services: The state government raised reserved posts for Extremely Backward Classes and introduced a category for the Backward Classes. Suresh Kalmadi, accused in CWG scam, made life president of Indian Olympic Association: He had been arrested and later granted bail in the corruption case related to the Commonwealth Games. Air traffic controller removed from duty after two planes come face-to-face at Delhi airport: The IndiGo and Spice Jet flights were carrying almost 350 people in total. Advancing Budget Session will ensure funding when new financial year begins, says Modi at Niti Aayog meet: Demonetisation, taxation, banking and digital technology were among other subjects the prime minister discussed with economists at the gathering. Home Ministry bars 20,000 NGOs from receiving foreign funding: The scrapping of their FCRA registration leaves only 13,000 such groups with valid licences to get aid from overseas.