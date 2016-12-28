A look at the headlines right now:

  1. At least 24 injured after 15 coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express get derailed near Kanpur: There are no reports of any deaths so far, said the Indian Railways.
  2. Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher dies at 60: She had gone into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles last week.
  3. Demonetisation is a ‘super emergency’, says Mamata Banerjee as she leads Opposition meeting: The TMC chief challenged the idea of a cashless economy and said that no country in the world has ever had one.
  4. Centre had nothing to do with sacking of Tamil Nadu chief secretary, says Venkaiah Naidu: The Union minister said it was irresponsible of P Rama Mohana Rao to say that the investigation was a constitutional assault on the top office.
  5. Facebook activates safety check based on fake news report, causes ‘explosion’ scare in Bangkok: The company said a ‘trusted third party’ had confirmed the information.
  6. Bihar Cabinet approves 50% quota in judicial services: The state government raised reserved posts for Extremely Backward Classes and introduced a category for the Backward Classes.
  7. Suresh Kalmadi, accused in CWG scam, made life president of Indian Olympic Association: He had been arrested and later granted bail in the corruption case related to the Commonwealth Games.
  8. Air traffic controller removed from duty after two planes come face-to-face at Delhi airport: The IndiGo and Spice Jet flights were carrying almost 350 people in total.   
  9. Advancing Budget Session will ensure funding when new financial year begins, says Modi at Niti Aayog meet: Demonetisation, taxation, banking and digital technology were among other subjects the prime minister discussed with economists at the gathering.
  10. Home Ministry bars 20,000 NGOs from receiving foreign funding: The scrapping of their FCRA registration leaves only 13,000 such groups with valid licences to get aid from overseas.