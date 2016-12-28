Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Sunder Lal Patwa died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 92 years old. The state government has announced three days of mourning, reported ANI.

In addition to serving twice as chief minister, Patwa was also a Cabinet minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2001. He started out with the Janata Party, and was later an integral part of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Patwa was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh first in 1980 and again in 1990. “He was a veteran and one of the founding pillars of the Bharatiya Janata Party in undivided Madhya Pradesh as elsewhere in India,” Bhopal legislator Alok Sanjar told News18.