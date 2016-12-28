Former Argentine president Cristina Fernandez was indicted in a public works corruption case by a federal judge on Tuesday, AP reported. The judge also approved charges of fraudulent administration and illicit association against three other people, which include two of Fernandez’s former aides and businessman Lazaro Baez.

The indictment ruling said the defendants have been charged with siphoning off money meant for public works between May 2003 and December 2015. The judge said 52 contracts worth around $2.9 billion (approximately Rs 19,779 crore) were awarded to Baez’s companies at prices 15% higher than the original budget allotted for the projects.

In May, Fernandez was also indicted for “unfaithful administration to the detriment of public administration”, Reuters reported. While the former president has not issued a statement on the new charges, she has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in the scandal. Her attorney said he was not worried about the indictment and that he would file an appeal against it.

Fernandez has claimed to be the victim of a persecution campaign by her presidential successor, Mauricio Macri. She has also been accused of covering up the alleged involvement of Iranian officials in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish centre in the capital city of Buenos Aires.