A group of workers employed by a builder in Noida on Wednesday alleged that they were laid off after they refused to accept their salaries in demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, PTI reported. One of the workers claimed that their employer was “pressuring them” to accept their salaries for November and December in old currency notes. The employees also held a protest outside the builder’s office.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Yadav said they had called the builder in for questioning following a complaint by the workers. “If any illegality is found, action will be taken against him,” Yadav said. “Also, efforts will be made to ensure that workers get their salary through cheques.”

The country has been dealing with a cash crunch following the discontinuation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, which made up 86% of the liquidity in the country. While the Centre has promoted the move as a fight against corruption, terrorism and black money, the Opposition and economists have criticised it for its effect on the poor and the economy. On Tuesday, Opposition parties said demonetisation had “pushed India 20 years back”.