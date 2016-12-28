Sanjeev Gautam, deputy inspector general of the Central Bureau of Investigation, has been removed from the probe team that is looking into the suicide of bureaucrat Bal Kishan Bansal. Gautam has been transferred to the parent organisation, unidentified officials told ANI.

The Corporate Affairs Ministry official killed himself along with his son in September. He was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 9 lakh from a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm in July. The company had allegedly approached him to stop an investigation ordered into allegations that they had cheated 24,000 investors of Rs 176 crore.

Soon after his arrest, his wife and and daughter were found hanging in their Madhu Vihar home in Delhi. Both left separate suicide notes. In his suicide note, the bureaucrat had accused several CBI officials of having tortured his family. He had said that a deputy inspector general of the CBI along with two women officers and a constable tortured his wife and daughter after which they committed suicide in July.

He had also said that the DIG claimed to be close to a politician from a ruling party. In his note, Bansal’s son Yogesh accused another CBI officer of “mentally and physically” torturing him, and said that led to his suicide.

The National Human Rights Commission had also issued a notice to the agency in connection with the suicides. Besides, the Delhi Commission for Women had sent a notice to the Bureau, seeking details about its investigation into Bansal’s allegations.