Indian stock markets extended gains made on Tuesday during intra-day trading on Wednesday, with the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex rising by 151.41 points at 26,364.85 and National Stock Exchange Nifty gaining 52.20 points at 8,085.05 (as of 12.25pm). Stocks of Fast-moving Consumer Goods and pharmaceutical companies were among the top performers on both indices, while shares of oil and gas companies faced selling pressure by investors, NDTV reported.

Companies such as Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Wipro saw gains, while Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Tata Steel were among the under-performers. Sentiment was also impacted by the purchase of equities worth Rs 1,502 crore by domestic investors on Tuesday, even as foreign investors sold stocks worth Rs 712 crore, Business Standard reported.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks remained mixed after the United States Nasdaq rose to record highs on Tuesday. While Japan’s Nikkei traded flat at 19,041.72, Australia’s S&P ASX 200 gained 1% to 5,685.00, AP reported. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite fell by 0.3%.

After sharp falls in Indian stocks on Monday, analysts said markets were likely to remain dull this week, keeping the year-end holidays in mind. However, bourses rebounded on Tuesday, with the Sensex gaining 406.34 points and the Nifty ending 124.60 points higher.