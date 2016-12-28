The big news: Holding old notes beyond deadline could send you to jail, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: The number of people injured in the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailment rose to 44, and Shinzo Abe pledged Japan would never go to war again.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Cabinet passes ordinance penalising citizens for holding old notes beyond March 31, according to reports: The government has not officially announced the details of the new rules yet.
- At least 44 injured after 15 coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express get derailed near Kanpur: Indian Railways spokesperson Anil Saxena said rescue and relief operations were under way.
- Shinzo Abe offers condolences at Pearl Harbor, says Japan will ‘never repeat the horrors of war’: However, a Japanese government official said the visit was not meant as an apology for the attack, after which the United States entered World War II.
- New laws needed to protect those making cashless payments, expert committee tells Centre: The Ratan Watal panel said drawbacks in the existing Payments and Settlement Systems Act was restricting the reach of digital transactions.
- Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Sunder Lal Patwa dies at 92: The state government has announced a three days of mourning.
- JNU suspends eight students for disrupting meeting while protesting against caste discrimination: An official statement said the protestors ‘broke open the latch of the meeting room door’, barged inside and ‘shouted’ at the VC.
- Judge indicts former Argentine president Cristina Fernandez in public works corruption case: The federal judicial officer also approved charges of fraudulent administration and illicit association made against three others.
- Centre had nothing to do with sacking of Tamil Nadu chief secretary, says Venkaiah Naidu: The Union minister said it was irresponsible of P Rama Mohana Rao to say that the investigation was a constitutional assault on the top office.
- Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher dies at 60: She had gone into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles last week.
- Kotak Mahindra bank manager arrested for helping Paras Mal Lodha exchange old notes: The employee also allegedly carried out the illegal transactions for lawyer Rohit Tandon.