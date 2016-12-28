Suspended All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer was attacked outside the party’s headquarters in Chennai on Wednesday. Pushpa’s husband, Lingeswara Thilagan, her lawyers and supporters were at the headquarters to submit her nomination papers for the post of general secretary, according to The Times of India.

According to initial reports, the incident took place a day before the party is scheduled to hold a general council meeting to decide on the successor to late AIADMK chief Jayalalithaa. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had died on December 5 following a cardiac arrest.

On December 22, Pushpa had announced that she would contest for the post of AIADMK’s general secretary. The rebel MP had moved the Madras High Court on December 16 urging the judiciary to restrain the AIADMK general council from selecting Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala Natarajan for the general secretary position.

On December 15, the party spokesperson had announced Natarajan would become the new AIADMK chief. Pushpa had claimed that around 75% of the party workers were not happy with Natarajan’s elevation.

On August 1, Pushpa was expelled from AIADMK after she was involved in a scuffle with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Siva and also for indulging in “anti-party activities”.

#WATCH: Suspended AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa's lawyer attacked outside party office by AIADMK workers in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/u10t63TmzX — ANI (@ANI_news) December 28, 2016