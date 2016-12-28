The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday ordered the state to release separatist leader Masarat Alam, who has spent six around years in jail. The court, which had reserved its order on the matter last week, ordered Alam’s immediate release, The Financial Express reported

Alam, the chairman of the Muslim League – which is a constituent of the SAS Geelani-led Hurriyat Conference – was arrested in 2010 under sections of the Public Safety Act on charges of having organised violent anti-India protests. The protests began after the Indian Army killed three civilians in an alleged encounter near India’s border with Pakistan.

Alam was released in 2015, only to be arrested again a month later for allegedly unfurling a Pakistani flag at a rally in Srinagar.

Under the Public Safety Act, a person can be detained for up to two years by the order of a district magistrate.