A rail fracture may have been the reason behind the Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailment near Kanpur on Wednesday that left over 50 injured, PTI reported. Lack of proper maintenance along with a drop in temperature can reportedly cause fractures in rails. Fifteen coaches of the train derailed near Rura Railway Station in Kanpur Rural district when the train was crossing a bridge over a dry canal. The Indian Railways said that no deaths have been reported.

Over 40 of the injured have been taken to a district hospital in Kanpur Rural, and 12 of those seriously injured have been admitted to Hallet Hospital. Rescue operations have come to an end as all the passengers have been successfully pulled out of the derailed coaches. Railway spokesperson Anil Saxena told PTI that an inquiry has been ordered into the derailment.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has announced compensation and assistance to those injured. Separately, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav announced compensation of Rs 50,000 for those who have been severely injured, and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries. At least 32 trains had to be diverted after the derailment.

This is the second such accident in Kanpur in the past few weeks. On November 20, 14 coaches of the Indore-Patna Express had derailed in which over 150 people were killed and more than 200 were injured.