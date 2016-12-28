A central government-appointed team sent to Tamil Nadu to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Vardah has said that it will submit its report to the state at the earliest. The nine-member, inter-ministerial team – led by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Praveen Vashista – met Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday as it began its two-day visit to review different parts of Chennai, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur, PTI reported.

“The team leader Praveen Vashista assured the chief minister that they will make an in-depth assessment of the damages and submit a report at the earliest,” the Tamil Nadu government said in a statement. The panel will be looking at the storm-afflicted damage caused to infrastructure, agriculture, fisheries, health, water resources and other sectors, Hindustan Times reported.

Panneerselvam had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release around Rs 23,000 crore to help the state with relief and rehabilitation after Cyclone Vardah wreaked havoc in the coastal regions of Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram on December 12. Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Villupuram, Vellore and Dharmapuri also saw extensive damage. At least 18 people had died because of rain-related factors.

The team is scheduled to meet newly-appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan on Thursday before concluding its visit.