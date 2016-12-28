The big news: Samajwadi Party rules out any alliance for UP elections, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Anil Baijal appointed next Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and AIADMK cadres attacked rebel MLA Sasikala’s husband in Chennai.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mulayam Singh Yadav rules out alliance with any other parties in the UP polls: The Samajwadi Party chief said the list of candidates that has been announced will not be changed.
- Anil Baijal appointed Delhi’s next Lieutenant Governor: President Pranab Mukherjee accepted outgoing LG Najeeb Jung’s resignation on Wednesday.
- Sasikala Pushpa’s husband attacked by AIADMK workers outside party headquarters: The rebel leader was going submit her nomination papers for the post of party general secretary, which was held by Jayalalithaa till she died.
- Suresh Kalmadi declines IOA post as Sports Ministry issues notice to body: Corruption-accused Kalmadi and Ajay Chautala were made the association’s lifetime presidents on Tuesday.
- Cabinet passes ordinance penalising citizens for holding old notes beyond March 31, according to reports: The government has not officially announced the details of the new rules yet.
- Russia plane crash: Investigators recover second flight data recorder in Black Sea: So far, 15 bodies and 239 fragments have been found, according to the Defence Ministry.
- Rail fracture could have caused Ajmer-Sealdah Express derailment: Rescue operations have come to an end after all passengers have been pulled out of the derailed coaches.
- Cyclone Vardah: Centre-appointed team to submit report after assessing damage in Tamil Nadu: On its two-day visit to the state, the nine-member panel will look into the destruction caused by the storm across various sectors.
- Bangladesh police avert New Year’s Eve attack, arrest five militants in Dhaka: Authorities of the counter-terrorism unit also seized 30 kg of explosives and guns from the Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh operatives.
- Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Sunder Lal Patwa dies at 92: The state government has announced three days of mourning.