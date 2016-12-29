Serbian tennis star Anna Ivanovic, who had climbed to World No.1 in 2008, announced her retirement from the sport on Wednesday. Ivanovic had spent 12 weeks at the top of the women’s game, right after she won the 2008 French Open, her maiden Grand Slam. She entered the pro circuit in 2003 when she was 16 years old and won 15 singles titles over the next 14 years.

Ivanovic has been out of the circuit with an injury since August, dropping out of the top 50 for the first time in more than a decade. “I can only play if it is up to my own high standards. I can no longer do that so it is time to move on,” Ivanovic said, according to the BBC.

Ivanovic added, “It has been a difficult decision but I have so much to celebrate…I have seen the heights I have never dreamt of achieving...I began dreaming about playing tennis when I was five and saw Monica Seles playing on TV.”