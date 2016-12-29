Hollywood actor Debbie Reynolds died at 84 on Thursday, reported BBC. Local media reports said the veteran actor suffered a stroke on Wednesday.

She was best known for her role in the 1952 musical Singin’ in the Rain. She received Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for the 1964 musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown. She was given a lifetime achievement award by the Screen Actors Guild in 2015.

This comes a day after Reynolds’ daughter, actor Carrie Fisher died. Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, said, “She wanted to be with Carrie [Fisher].” He said the stress of his sister’s death ‘‘was too much’’ for Reynolds.

Reynolds on Tuesday wrote a Facebook post saying, “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”