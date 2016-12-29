The big news: Mulayam Singh Yadav says SP’s poll list will not change, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: US actor Debbie Reynolds died a day after he daughter Carrie Fisher, and former World No.1 tennis player Ana Ivanovic retired.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Mulayam Singh Yadav rules out alliance with any other parties for UP polls: The Samajwadi Party chief said the list of candidates that has been announced will not be changed.
- US actor Debbie Reynolds dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher: She is believed to have suffered a stroke on Wednesday.
- Former World No.1 Ana Ivanovic retires from tennis at 29: An injury had forced her out of the circuit in August.
- India needs 200 to 250 more Rafale fighter jets, says IAF chief: The Defence Ministry has ordered 36 aircraft, which will be delivered between September 2019 and April 2022.
- US lists Lashkar-e-Taiba’s student wing as a terrorist organisation: The outfit has been accused of helping the militant group’s senior leaders recruit people.
- Cabinet passes ordinance penalising citizens for holding old notes beyond March 31, say reports: The government has not officially announced the details of the new rules yet.
- Anil Baijal appointed Delhi’s next Lieutenant Governor: President Pranab Mukherjee accepted outgoing LG Najeeb Jung’s resignation on Wednesday.
- Sasikala Pushpa’s husband attacked by AIADMK workers outside party headquarters: The rebel leader was going submit her nomination papers for the post of party general secretary, which was held by Jayalalithaa till she died.
- Suresh Kalmadi declines IOA post as Sports Ministry issues notice to body: Corruption-accused Kalmadi and Ajay Chautala were made the association’s lifetime presidents on Tuesday.
- RBI extends small loans repayment window by 30 days: Certain borrowers now have 90 days to pay back loans worth up to Rs 1 crore.