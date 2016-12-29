A look at the headlines right now:

Mulayam Singh Yadav rules out alliance with any other parties for UP polls: The Samajwadi Party chief said the list of candidates that has been announced will not be changed. US actor Debbie Reynolds dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher: She is believed to have suffered a stroke on Wednesday. Former World No.1 Ana Ivanovic retires from tennis at 29: An injury had forced her out of the circuit in August. India needs 200 to 250 more Rafale fighter jets, says IAF chief: The Defence Ministry has ordered 36 aircraft, which will be delivered between September 2019 and April 2022. US lists Lashkar-e-Taiba’s student wing as a terrorist organisation: The outfit has been accused of helping the militant group’s senior leaders recruit people. Cabinet passes ordinance penalising citizens for holding old notes beyond March 31, say reports: The government has not officially announced the details of the new rules yet. Anil Baijal appointed Delhi’s next Lieutenant Governor: President Pranab Mukherjee accepted outgoing LG Najeeb Jung’s resignation on Wednesday. Sasikala Pushpa’s husband attacked by AIADMK workers outside party headquarters: The rebel leader was going submit her nomination papers for the post of party general secretary, which was held by Jayalalithaa till she died. Suresh Kalmadi declines IOA post as Sports Ministry issues notice to body: Corruption-accused Kalmadi and Ajay Chautala were made the association’s lifetime presidents on Tuesday. RBI extends small loans repayment window by 30 days: Certain borrowers now have 90 days to pay back loans worth up to Rs 1 crore.