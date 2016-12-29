Sacked All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Sasikala Pushpa’s husband Lingeswara Thilagan was arrested on Thursday by the Chennai police, reported News18. This comes a day after Thilagan and Pushpa’s lawyer were attacked allegedly by AIADMK workers outside the party headquarters in the Tamil Nadu capital.

Clashes broke out on Wednesday when Thilagan along with Pushpa’s team of lawyers attempted to enter the AIADMK headquarters to submit her nomination papers for the post of party’s general secretary. Thilagan and Pushpa’s lawyer suffered severe injuries. On Wednesday, the rebel MP had filed an FIR seeking information about her husband’s whereabouts. A case under Sections 144, 448, 327, 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code was filed against Thilagan and 10 others for trespassing and causing disturbance, reported India Today.

The party on Thursday passed a resolution to “work under the leadership” of J Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala Natarajan at the general council meeting, a move Pushpa has been opposing. On December 22, Pushpa had announced that she would contest for the post of AIADMK’s general secretary. She had moved the Madras High Court on December 16 requesting against the selection of Natarajan as general secretary.