At least 33 people were injured in an explosion in the central Philippines province of Leyte on Wednesday night, reported Reuters. Police have yet to identify a suspect in connection with the attack. The blast has not been claimed by any militant outfit so far, and there are conflicting reports about the particulars of the attack.

Investigators said a cellphone-triggered improvised explosive device was detonated near the venue where a boxing match was taking place outside a mall in Hilongos city. This comes only days after an unidentified group orchestrated a grenade attack on a police car parked outside a church in Midsayap city, on the eve of Christmas. The incident left 13 people dead.