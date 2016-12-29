The Madras High Court on Thursday raised questions about the death of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and asked why her body cannot be exhumed, NDTV reported. Justice Vaidyalingam said he had the “same doubts the media raised” about the death of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader.

The High Court was hearing a plea filed by an AIADMK worker who sought an investigation into Jayalalithaa’s death. “When she was admitted to the hospital, it was said that she was on a proper diet. After her death, the truth should now be revealed, ” Justice Vaidyalingam said, according to ANI.

The bench asked why no revenue division officer had seen her body or why her medical records were not furnished. It also issued a notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the zstate and central governments on the matter, reported The Times of India.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, a day after she suffered cardiac arrest. She had been admitted in Chennai’s Apollo Hospital for 75 days. Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa had also moved the Supreme Court on December 15 seeing a CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death.