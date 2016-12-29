The big news: Sasikala Natarajan to be the new AIADMK general secretary, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: The president approved an ordinance on cashless salary payments, and Israel condemned John Kerry's remarks on its settlements.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala Natarajan is the AIADMK’s new general secretary: The decision was taken at the ruling party’s general body meeting on Thursday, the first one since the death of the former chief minister.
- President Pranab Mukherjee approves ordinance to pay government salaries through cashless methods: Earlier, a company needed the permission of the employee to disburse monthly wages in cheque or through the banking system.
- Israel condemns John Kerry’s statement that its settlement policy was ‘jeopardising peace’: Benjamin Netanyahu said the outgoing secretary of state’s speech was ‘unbalanced’.
- No DU college got the NAAC’s top grade in its latest round of accreditations: Shri Ram College of Commerce got the highest score, followed by Lady Shri Ram College.
- Madras High Court raises questions about Jayalalithaa’s death, asks why her body can’t be exhumed: Justice Vaidyalingam said he had the ‘same doubts raised by the media’ about the former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s demise.
- Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon arrested by ED in money laundering case: Crores of rupees in both old and new notes were found during a raid at his office earlier this month.
- At least 33 people injured in explosion at boxing match in Philippines: Investigators said a cellphone-triggered improvised explosive device was detonated outside a shopping mall in Hilongos city.
- Narendra Modi to address nation on New Year’s Eve, say reports: This will be the day after the prime minister’s 50-day deadline since demonetisation ends.
- Sasikala Pushpa’s husband arrested in Chennai for creating ruckus at AIADMK headquarters: The expelled party leader had filed an FIR seeking information about his whereabouts on Wednesday.
- Two Army jawans injured during encounter with militants in Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir: The security forces faced firing when they cordoned off a village in the Hajin area upon receiving intelligence inputs.