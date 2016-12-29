A look at the headlines right now:

Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala Natarajan is the AIADMK’s new general secretary: The decision was taken at the ruling party’s general body meeting on Thursday, the first one since the death of the former chief minister. President Pranab Mukherjee approves ordinance to pay government salaries through cashless methods: Earlier, a company needed the permission of the employee to disburse monthly wages in cheque or through the banking system. Israel condemns John Kerry’s statement that its settlement policy was ‘jeopardising peace’: Benjamin Netanyahu said the outgoing secretary of state’s speech was ‘unbalanced’. No DU college got the NAAC’s top grade in its latest round of accreditations: Shri Ram College of Commerce got the highest score, followed by Lady Shri Ram College. Madras High Court raises questions about Jayalalithaa’s death, asks why her body can’t be exhumed: Justice Vaidyalingam said he had the ‘same doubts raised by the media’ about the former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s demise. Delhi-based lawyer Rohit Tandon arrested by ED in money laundering case: Crores of rupees in both old and new notes were found during a raid at his office earlier this month. At least 33 people injured in explosion at boxing match in Philippines: Investigators said a cellphone-triggered improvised explosive device was detonated outside a shopping mall in Hilongos city. Narendra Modi to address nation on New Year’s Eve, say reports: This will be the day after the prime minister’s 50-day deadline since demonetisation ends. Sasikala Pushpa’s husband arrested in Chennai for creating ruckus at AIADMK headquarters: The expelled party leader had filed an FIR seeking information about his whereabouts on Wednesday. Two Army jawans injured during encounter with militants in Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir: The security forces faced firing when they cordoned off a village in the Hajin area upon receiving intelligence inputs.