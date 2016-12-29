The Pune police on Thursday arrested a Bengaluru-based man in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old software engineer, who was found dead on the outskirts of the city on December 23. Santosh Kumar was known to the victim. He was brought to Pune for questioning on Monday.

Police officials said Kumar admitted to his involvement in the crime on Wednesday. “During interrogation, Santosh Kumar gave us information related to the crime. We have now arrested him,” additional superintendent of police Rajkumar Shinde told Hindustan Times.

Kumar had initially said that he was in Bengaluru when the crime was committed. The victim’s family had said that Kumar had been stalking her “ever since she shifted to Pune from Bengaluru in April this year”. “This is a shock as to me as a father. When I enquired with my younger daughter about Antara, she told me that she was being harassed by a boy and I suspect his involvement in this case,” her father Debananda Das had said.

Antara Das, from Kolkata, was stabbed to death only metres away from her office. She used to work with Capgemini.