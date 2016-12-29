Former Indian Olympic Association President Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday declined the offer of the organisation’s life president post following opposition from the Union Sports Ministry, NDTV reported. The Centre had threatened to withdraw its affiliation with the the association if Suresh Kalmadi and Chautala, both politicians charged with corruption, were appointed as life presidents on Tuesday evening.

Chautala said he would be “pleased to sacrifice his position in the best interest of sports, good governance and transparency”, ANI reported. The IOA had said its decision was “constitutionally legitimate” while emphasising that the posts were honorary with no executive authority. Kalmadi had rejected the position on Wednesday.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel had said he was shocked at IOA’s decision to appoint the two politicians who were “facing serious corruption charges”, adding that he would seek a report on their appointments. Kalmadi was arrested after he had been accused of giving out inflated contracts for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, including one worth Rs 141 crore to Swiss Timing for equipment.