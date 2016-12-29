A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Critics proved wrong as benefits of demonetisation are already visible, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister again claimed that the RBI had plenty of cash available and would release more Rs 500 notes into circulation. Return all confidential information on group companies, Tata Sons tells Cyrus Mistry: The ousted chairman was also asked not to retain any documents. Sensex ends 155 points higher, Nifty by 69 as markets gain after afternoon buying: Traders extended their futures contracts beyond December, leading to late surges in the benchmark indices. RBI refuses to answer RTI seeking reasons for demonetisation of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 currency notes: The central bank also did not give any information on how much time it will take to replenish currency notes. National Stock Exchange admits to trading violations, a day after filing draft IPO papers: An audit conducted by Deloitte found that NSE employees had allowed several brokers privileged access to its database, which is illegal. RBI extends small loans repayment window by 30 days: Certain borrowers now have 90 days to pay back loans worth up to Rs 1 crore. Hindustan Unilever to launch several products under existing Ayurvedic brand to counter Patanjali: The goods will be positioned to the mass market and will be priced between Rs 30 and Rs 130.