The business wrap: Arun Jaitley says critics of demonetisation proved wrong, and 6 other top stories
In other headlines: Tata Sons asked Cyrus Mistry to return all confidential documents, and Indian markets ended higher on Thursday after late buying.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- Critics proved wrong as benefits of demonetisation are already visible, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister again claimed that the RBI had plenty of cash available and would release more Rs 500 notes into circulation.
- Return all confidential information on group companies, Tata Sons tells Cyrus Mistry: The ousted chairman was also asked not to retain any documents.
- Sensex ends 155 points higher, Nifty by 69 as markets gain after afternoon buying: Traders extended their futures contracts beyond December, leading to late surges in the benchmark indices.
- RBI refuses to answer RTI seeking reasons for demonetisation of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 currency notes: The central bank also did not give any information on how much time it will take to replenish currency notes.
- National Stock Exchange admits to trading violations, a day after filing draft IPO papers: An audit conducted by Deloitte found that NSE employees had allowed several brokers privileged access to its database, which is illegal.
- RBI extends small loans repayment window by 30 days: Certain borrowers now have 90 days to pay back loans worth up to Rs 1 crore.
- Hindustan Unilever to launch several products under existing Ayurvedic brand to counter Patanjali: The goods will be positioned to the mass market and will be priced between Rs 30 and Rs 130.