The Maharashtra Police on Thursday filed a First Information Report against state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Raosaheb Danve for violating the model code of conduct for remarks made during a speech before municipal elections in the state, PTI reported. Aurangabad Rural Superintendent of Police N Reddy said the FIR was filed under the Indian Penal Code following a directive by the State Election Commission.

In a video clip, Danve was seen telling voters to accept “Laxmi” (the goddess of wealth in Hindu mythology) if she appeared at their door before the elections. “The eve of the election is important, as suddenly you get darshan [blessings] of Laxmi,” Danve had said. “If Laxmi comes to your door, please welcome it. But, whatever you have decided, stick to your voting decision.”

However, in a response to a notice issued by a sub-divisional officer, the state BJP chief said he had been quoted out of context. “I [had] that the night before the polls is important and suddenly in the night, there will be obeisance of Goddess Laxmi. The public in the meeting were from rural areas and are spiritual and faithful and in case Goddess Laxmi comes, voters must see that the goddess does not return empty-handed.” State Election Commissioner JS Saharia found Danve’s reply unsatisfactory.

Opposition parties had also asked the Commission to file a case against Danve for the remarks.