Demonetisation meant for long-term structural transformation, not for short-term gain, says Narendra Modi: In an interview to India Today, the prime minister said the Centre’s objective was to ‘clean our economy and society of the menace of black money’. Uttar Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav rebels, releases his own list of 325 candidates: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh had announced the first list on Wednesday and ruled out any alliance for the elections. Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala Natarajan is the AIADMK’s new general secretary: The decision was taken at the ruling party’s general body meeting on Thursday, the first one since the death of the former chief minister. Pakistan will not accept ‘unilateral alterations’ to Indus Waters Treaty, says spokesperson: Islamabad wants to ‘amicably resolve all outstanding issues’ with New Delhi through dialogue, including the Kashmir dispute, Nafees Zakaria said. Ordinance on penalties for holding old notes beyond March 31 to be sent for president’s approval: The order, which can penalise citizens for possessing more than Rs 10,000 in demonetised bills, will come into effect on December 31. Madras High Court raises questions about Jayalalithaa’s death, asks why her body can’t be exhumed: Justice Vaidyalingam said he had the ‘same doubts raised by the media’ about the former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s demise. Critics proved wrong as benefits of demonetisation are already visible, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister again claimed that the RBI had plenty of cash available and would release more Rs 500 notes into circulation. ‘Pluralism our greatest strength’: President warns against ‘blinkered’ approach to patriotism: He highlighted the need for tolerance and intellectual freedom in society, while inaugurating the 77th session of the Indian History Congress in Kerala. Russia plane crash: ‘Foul play’ not ruled out, says military official heading inquiry: Lt General Sergei Bainetov said a terror attack doesn’t always involve an explosion, days after the transport minister said they wouldn’t focus on that angle. US actor Debbie Reynolds dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher: She reportedly suffered a stroke on Wednesday.