The big news: Economists confused in demonetisation calculations, says Modi, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Akhilesh Yadav released list of his own candidates for UP polls, and Sasikala Natarajan was made AIADMK’s general secretary.
A look at the top news right now:
- Demonetisation meant for long-term structural transformation, not for short-term gain, says Narendra Modi: In an interview to India Today, the prime minister said the Centre’s objective was to ‘clean our economy and society of the menace of black money’.
- Uttar Pradesh polls: Akhilesh Yadav rebels, releases his own list of 325 candidates: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh had announced the first list on Wednesday and ruled out any alliance for the elections.
- Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala Natarajan is the AIADMK’s new general secretary: The decision was taken at the ruling party’s general body meeting on Thursday, the first one since the death of the former chief minister.
- Pakistan will not accept ‘unilateral alterations’ to Indus Waters Treaty, says spokesperson: Islamabad wants to ‘amicably resolve all outstanding issues’ with New Delhi through dialogue, including the Kashmir dispute, Nafees Zakaria said.
- Ordinance on penalties for holding old notes beyond March 31 to be sent for president’s approval: The order, which can penalise citizens for possessing more than Rs 10,000 in demonetised bills, will come into effect on December 31.
- Madras High Court raises questions about Jayalalithaa’s death, asks why her body can’t be exhumed: Justice Vaidyalingam said he had the ‘same doubts raised by the media’ about the former Tamil Nadu chief minister’s demise.
- Critics proved wrong as benefits of demonetisation are already visible, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister again claimed that the RBI had plenty of cash available and would release more Rs 500 notes into circulation.
- ‘Pluralism our greatest strength’: President warns against ‘blinkered’ approach to patriotism: He highlighted the need for tolerance and intellectual freedom in society, while inaugurating the 77th session of the Indian History Congress in Kerala.
- Russia plane crash: ‘Foul play’ not ruled out, says military official heading inquiry: Lt General Sergei Bainetov said a terror attack doesn’t always involve an explosion, days after the transport minister said they wouldn’t focus on that angle.
- US actor Debbie Reynolds dies a day after daughter Carrie Fisher: She reportedly suffered a stroke on Wednesday.