Kashmiri separatist leader Masarat Alam, who had been released from district jail on Thursday, was rearrested in a separate case later the same day. According to the latest order, Alam was accused of “making an ongoing agitation successful” while in custody, reported ANI.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday had ordered the immediate release of Alam, who had been serving jail time for around six years. Justice Muzaffar Hussain Attar on Tuesday had said his detention was illegal on several grounds. He had been arrested in 2010 under the Public Safety Act on charges of having organised violent anti-India protests, following an alleged encounter near India’s border with Pakistan, which killed three civilians.

Alam is the chairman of the Muslim League, a constituent of the Syed Ali Shah Geelani-led Hurriyat Conference. In 2015, he was released only to be arrested once again a month later for raising pro-Pakistani slogans and unfurling a Pakistani flag at a rally in Srinagar.