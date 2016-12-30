Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his deputy Chowna Mein and five others were temporarily suspended from the People’s Party of Arunachal on Thursday for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities. The other five are also legislators: Jambey Tashi,Passang Dorjee Sona, Zingnu Namchom and Kamlung Mossang, and Chow Tewa Mein, PTI reported.

The decision was made by the PPA’s state executive committee on December 20, party chief Kahfa Bengia said. He added that Khandu has thus been debarred as the leader of the PPA Legislature Party, and party MLAs should no longer take directions from him. The party plans to elect a new leader and submit this name to the state Assembly soon, NDTV reported.

Arunachal’s troubled politics: A timeline