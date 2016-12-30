Several websites managed by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras were hacked on Wednesday. The website of the central library and six other departments were breached and messages praising Pakistan were posted on them, reported IANS.

A few students and alumni of the institution noticed the discrepancy at 5.30 am on Thursday. The websites were restored later in the day. Messages such as ”Pakistan Zindabad” and “You don’t know the power of Pakistan hackers” were seen on the website, IANS added.

However, the main website of the institution, www.iitm.ac.in, was not hacked, only those pages that contained information on upcoming conferences and events to be held at IIT-Madras, The Times of India reported. This may have happened as access has been given to a lot of outsiders to put up content on the website through a password, IIT-Madras director Bhaskar Ramamurthy told TOI.