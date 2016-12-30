A coal mine in Jharkhand collapsed on Thursday night, trapping several workers inside. The mine is located in the Lal Matia area of Godda district and is run by Eastern Coalfields Limited.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das has asked top police officials to initiate rescue and relief operations immediately. The police said the incident took place while officers were changing shifts. The police have yet to confirm the number of people, machines and vehicles trapped under the debris.

“As of now, there are different versions of how many machines, vehicles and people are trapped. Relief and rescue operations are being initiated,” a police official told The Indian Express. He said the number of vehicles trapped inside the mine could be between 10 and 30.