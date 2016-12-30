The big news: Akhilesh Yadav comes up with own candidate list for UP polls, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu was suspended from his party, and the US imposed sanctions on Russia for election hacking.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Akhilesh Yadav rebels, releases his own list of 235 candidates: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh had announced the first list on Wednesday and ruled out any alliance for the elections.
- Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, deputy CM suspended from People’s Party of Arunachal: Five other legislators were also barred for allegedly carrying out ‘anti-party activities’.
- US imposes sanctions on Russian intelligence agencies in retaliation to election hacking: The Kremlin has promised an adequate response to the actions taken by the Barack Obama administration.
- Separatist leader Masarat Alam released, rearrested on the same day: Alam has been accused of making an ongoing agitation successful while in custody, according to the latest order.
- IIT-Madras websites hacked, messages praising Pakistan posted on them, say reports: The sites contained information on upcoming conferences at the institution.
- Demonetisation meant for long-term structural transformation, not for short-term gain, says Narendra Modi: In an interview to India Today, the prime minister said the Centre’s objective was to ‘clean our economy and society of the menace of black money’.
- Ordinance on penalties for holding old notes beyond March 31 to be sent for president’s approval: The order, which can penalise citizens for possessing more than Rs 10,000 in demonetised bills, will come into effect on December 31.
- Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala Natarajan is the AIADMK’s new general secretary: The decision was taken at the ruling party’s general body meeting on Thursday, the first one since the death of the former chief minister.
- Several trapped under debris as coal mine collapses in Jharkhand’s Godda district: The police have yet to confirm the number of people, machines and vehicles stuck inside the structure.
- ‘Foul play’ not ruled out in Russian plane crash, says military official heading inquiry: Lt General Sergei Bainetov said a terror attack doesn’t always involve an explosion, days after the transport minister said they wouldn’t focus on that angle.