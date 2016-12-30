A look at the headlines right now:

Akhilesh Yadav rebels, releases his own list of 235 candidates: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh had announced the first list on Wednesday and ruled out any alliance for the elections. Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, deputy CM suspended from People’s Party of Arunachal: Five other legislators were also barred for allegedly carrying out ‘anti-party activities’. US imposes sanctions on Russian intelligence agencies in retaliation to election hacking: The Kremlin has promised an adequate response to the actions taken by the Barack Obama administration. Separatist leader Masarat Alam released, rearrested on the same day: Alam has been accused of making an ongoing agitation successful while in custody, according to the latest order. IIT-Madras websites hacked, messages praising Pakistan posted on them, say reports: The sites contained information on upcoming conferences at the institution. Demonetisation meant for long-term structural transformation, not for short-term gain, says Narendra Modi: In an interview to India Today, the prime minister said the Centre’s objective was to ‘clean our economy and society of the menace of black money’. Ordinance on penalties for holding old notes beyond March 31 to be sent for president’s approval: The order, which can penalise citizens for possessing more than Rs 10,000 in demonetised bills, will come into effect on December 31. Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala Natarajan is the AIADMK’s new general secretary: The decision was taken at the ruling party’s general body meeting on Thursday, the first one since the death of the former chief minister. Several trapped under debris as coal mine collapses in Jharkhand’s Godda district: The police have yet to confirm the number of people, machines and vehicles stuck inside the structure. ‘Foul play’ not ruled out in Russian plane crash, says military official heading inquiry: Lt General Sergei Bainetov said a terror attack doesn’t always involve an explosion, days after the transport minister said they wouldn’t focus on that angle.