Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he will not contest from any seat during the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections. Kejriwal revealed this when he was engaged in a heated argument on Twitter with Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh.

Singh, who is the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate, challenged Kejriwal to contest against him in the upcoming elections. “I have defeated Jaitley-Majithia combined when you didn’t even know a thing about Punjab. But tell us, why are you so scared of fighting me?” tweeted Singh.

Kejriwal replied, “I am not fighting [the] Punjab elections. So your challenge [is] hollow. We are fighting [the] Badals/Majithia, who sunk Punjab in drugs. And you are fighting us, not them?” Singh demanded an apology from Kejriwal for months of “lies and false personal commitments”.

The Twitter war started with Amarinder terming AAP’s Jarnail Singh a “weak candidate” to contest against Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from the Lambi constituency. “Jarnail’s nomination bid from Lambi shows AAP-SAD collusion to ensure Badal’s victor. Reeks of an underhand deal!” the Congress leader tweeted. “Sir, are you fighting against Prakash Badal ji or Sukhbir Badal or Majithia or safe seat,” Kejriwal asked Singh.

I m not fighting punjab elex. So, ur challenge hollow. We r fighting Badals/Majithia, who sunk Punjab in drugs. N u r fighting us, not them? https://t.co/yxtvCGv0Xo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 29, 2016

I've defeated Jaitely-Majithia combine when you didn't even know a thing about Punjab. But tell us, why are you so scared of fighting me? https://t.co/qXKFNluReM — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 29, 2016