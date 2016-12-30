Six people were killed after a fire broke out at a bakery in Pune’s Kondhwa area early on Friday morning, ANI reported. Six employees had been sleeping inside the shop and died of suffocation as the door was bolted from the outside, reported NDTV.

The fire broke out at a “Bakes and Cakes” outlet. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, but initial investigations suggest that a short circuit might have set it off, reported DNA.

Further details are awaited.