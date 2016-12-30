A ceasefire deal in Syria, brokered by Russia and Turkey, went into effect after midnight on Friday, though reports of clashes between rebels and government forces continued, reported Reuters. The ceasefire, announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, attempts to end the six-year long bloodshed in the West Asian nation.

Clashes were reported along the boundary between Idlib and Hama. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights Head Abdel Rahman told AFP that small rebel groups were seeking to “destroy truce because it puts an end to their presence”. Several rebel groups have signed the truce deal, which is the third attempt this year at a nationwide ceasefire. Two previous ceasefires brokered by Washington and Moscow, took effect in February and September. However, both collapsed within weeks as fighting intensified while Russia and the United States accused each other of truce violations.

The United Nations envoy for Syria welcomed the announcement, saying the agreement will save civilian lives, “and pave the way for productive talks”. The ceasefire is the first major international diplomatic initiative in the Middle East that has not involved the United States. However, on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the US can join the peace process once President-elect Donald Trump takes over.

Meanwhile, the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that four million people in Damascus, the Syrian capital, had been cut off from their water supplies since December 22. Sources of safe water drinking were deliberately being targeted and that has resulted in the damaged infrastructure, the UN said.