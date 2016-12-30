Indian markets opened on a positive note on Friday with the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex rising over 200 points to 26,602 (11.32 am). The National Stock Exchange Nifty also surged by 66.90 points, or 0.83 per cent, at 8,170.45 on the final trading day of the year 2016.

The Indian rupee opened at 67.96 against the US dollar during morning trade, reported PTI. Stocks of fast-moving consumer goods, power, banking and capital goods led the rally. The prominent gainers include ICICI Bank, GAIL, Asian Paints, ITC, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, HUL, HDFC Ltd, Cipla, SBI and ONGC.

Other Asian markets traded flat in the last session of the year. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng went up 0.84 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.40 per cent. Shanghai traded up 0.11 per cent. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.07 per cent lower on Thursday.

HDFC Securities said, “Technically, with the Nifty surging higher and moving above the recent highs of 8,100, the bulls do seem to have an upper hand. Further, upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 8,111 are taken out.”