The People’s Party of Arunachal on Friday chose its MLA Takam Pario as the next chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, a day after the party suspended incumbent Pema Khandu, The Times of India reported. The PPA held a meeting earlier on Friday to decide on the new chief minister, and will submit Pario’s name to the Governor V Shanmuganathan, party president Kamen Ringu told the English daily. Pario has declared assets of Rs 187 crore, the highest among all of the state’s legislators.

On Thursday, the party had suspended six other MLAs along with Kandhu, for “anti-party” activities: Deputy CM Chowna Mein, Jambey Tashi, Passang Dorjee Sona, Zingnu Namchom and Kamlung Mossang, and Chow Tewa Mein.

The state has been battling severe political instability for more than a year now. In December 2015, a number of Congress legislators had revolted against Chief Minister Nabam Tuki. One of the dissidents, Kalikho Pul took over as chief minister In February with the help of 11 Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers in February. The Supreme Court reversed this development, reinstating Tuki in July. However, Tuki did not have the support of a majority of the Congress legislators, and Khandu, at the time a Congress member, took over.

Pul committed suicide in August. In October, Khandu and 43 other MLAs defected from the Congress and joined the PPA, a regional party. The PPA, BJP and other regional parties are part of the North East Democratic Alliance.