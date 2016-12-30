Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office in his Patparganj constituency’s Vinod Nagar area was burgled on Friday, PTI reported. Officials said two computers, documents, a digital video recorder from a CCTV camera and other items are reportedly missing from the East Delhi premises.

Police suspect the accused broke the lock to enter the apartment. A senior police official said, “Some materials have been stolen from the reception area of the office, which is in the process of being relocated. The burglary may have taken place on Thursday night. The matter is being investigated.”

Upendra Kumar, who is in charge of the party office, said, “The whole office was ransacked and we we are trying to ascertain if any other items are missing.”