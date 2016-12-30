A look at the headlines right now:

Nine bodies found, several still trapped under debris in a coal mine collapse in Jharkhand: NDRF teams from Patna and Ranchi have reached the accident site. Takam Pario to become Arunachal Pradesh’s fourth chief minister in less than a year: This development comes a day after the party suspended incumbent Pema Khandu. Six dead after fire breaks out at a bakery in Pune’s Kondhwa area: Some workers had been sleeping inside the shop and died of suffocation. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office burgled: Officials said two computers, documents, a digital video recorder and other items were stolen. Sensex rises more than 200 points, Nifty up as markets open on the final trading day of 2016: The Indian rupee opened at 67.96 against the US dollar. US imposes sanctions on Russian intelligence agencies in retaliation to election hacking: The Kremlin has promised an adequate response to the actions taken by the Barack Obama administration. Clashes continue in parts of Syria as ceasefire deal, backed by Russia and Turkey, comes into effect: Violence was reported in Idlib and Hama between the rebels and government forces. Arvind Kejriwal says he will not contest Punjab elections himself: The AAP chief revealed this while he was engaged in a Twitter spat with senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh. IIT-Madras websites hacked, messages praising Pakistan posted on them, say reports: The sites contained information on upcoming conferences at the institution. Ex-inspector in 2008 Malegaon blasts claims two wanted accused were killed by ATS eight years ago: The suspended officer also said three Maharashtra police officials tried to suppress information about it.