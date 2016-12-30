The big news: 9 bodies recovered after coal mine collapses in Jharkhand, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Takam Pario will replace Pema Khandu as chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, and six people were killed in a Pune bakery fire.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nine bodies found, several still trapped under debris in a coal mine collapse in Jharkhand: NDRF teams from Patna and Ranchi have reached the accident site.
- Takam Pario to become Arunachal Pradesh’s fourth chief minister in less than a year: This development comes a day after the party suspended incumbent Pema Khandu.
- Six dead after fire breaks out at a bakery in Pune’s Kondhwa area: Some workers had been sleeping inside the shop and died of suffocation.
- Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office burgled: Officials said two computers, documents, a digital video recorder and other items were stolen.
- Sensex rises more than 200 points, Nifty up as markets open on the final trading day of 2016: The Indian rupee opened at 67.96 against the US dollar.
- US imposes sanctions on Russian intelligence agencies in retaliation to election hacking: The Kremlin has promised an adequate response to the actions taken by the Barack Obama administration.
- Clashes continue in parts of Syria as ceasefire deal, backed by Russia and Turkey, comes into effect: Violence was reported in Idlib and Hama between the rebels and government forces.
- Arvind Kejriwal says he will not contest Punjab elections himself: The AAP chief revealed this while he was engaged in a Twitter spat with senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh.
- IIT-Madras websites hacked, messages praising Pakistan posted on them, say reports: The sites contained information on upcoming conferences at the institution.
- Ex-inspector in 2008 Malegaon blasts claims two wanted accused were killed by ATS eight years ago: The suspended officer also said three Maharashtra police officials tried to suppress information about it.