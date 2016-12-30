A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

RBI directs banks to submit reports on collection of demonetised notes by Friday night: Income Tax Department officials said they were investigating deposits amounting to at least Rs 4 lakh crore into 1.14 lakh bank accounts. Indian markets end 2016 on positive note as Sensex gains 260 points, Nifty 82: The benchmark indices of the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange gained 1.95% and 3% in the calendar year. Narendra Modi launches ‘Bhim’ e-wallet to ease making digital transactions: The prime minister said that with security upgrades, only a fingerprint will be required to make payments using the app. April-November fiscal deficit hits Rs 4.58 lakh crore mark, 86% of budget estimate: As much as Rs 6.21 lakh crore was collected as tax revenue, which is 59% of the full-year budget estimate of Rs 10.54 lakh crore, said the Controller General of Accounts. Apple may begin making iPhones in Bengaluru from April: According to reports, the company is ‘very serious’ about beginning assembly operations, and full manufacture later, in India by end 2017.

Government extends deadline for tax settlement scheme: The offer to finally settle disputes has been pushed to January 31 from December 31, said the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

Trai to conduct drive test for call drops in 12 cities next month: For the first time, the telecom regulator will be covering highways, too, while checking network issues.