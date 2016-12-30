Indian Olympic Association’s Vice-President Narinder Batra on Friday resigned in protest against the appointment of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as the organisation’s life presidents, ANI reported. On Thursday, Chautala had offered to decline the organisation’s life president post following opposition from the Union Sports Ministry, NDTV reported.

Chautala said he would withdraw if the organisation itself objected to him taking up the post. Kalmadi had declined the post after facing opposition.

The Centre had threatened to withdraw its affiliation with the the association if Suresh Kalmadi and Chautala, both politicians charged with corruption, were appointed as life presidents on Tuesday evening. Sports Minister Vijay Goel had said he was shocked at IOA’s decision to appoint the two politicians who were “facing serious corruption charges”, adding that he would seek a report on their appointments.

The IOA had said its decision was “constitutionally legitimate” while emphasising that the posts were honorary with no executive authority. Kalmadi was arrested after he had been accused of giving out inflated contracts for the 2010 Commonwealth Games, including one worth Rs 141 crore to Swiss Timing for equipment.