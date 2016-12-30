China on Thursday opened the world’s highest bridge to traffic, Reuters reported. Located at a height of 1,854 ft above a gorge, the Beipanjiang bridge is 1.34 km long, connecting Xuanwei city in Yunnan province with Shuicheng county in Guizhou.

The four-lane structure cost 1.023 billion yuan (about Rs 1,000 lakh crore) and took three years to build, according to broadcaster China Central Television. It will reduce the travel time between Xuanwei and Shuicheng county to about 60 minutes from more than four hours.