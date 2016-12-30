People using the postpaid services of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone are now eligible for purchasing apps and other content from Google Play using carrier billing, NDTV reported on Friday. Previously, the payment method was only available to people using Idea Cellular as their mobile operator.

Using this method, people will be able to buy apps, movies, books and music using their carrier or mobile account to pay for them. The charge will reflect on their carrier account after approximately fifteen minutes.

The feature is currently available to only a small set of users for both services, and will trickle down to other customers in the near future, according to the report. However, there is no clarity on when prepaid users will be able to start using the feature.