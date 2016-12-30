The big news: Mulayam Singh expels Akhilesh Yadav from party before polls, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: Narendra Modi launched the ‘Bhim’ e-wallet app, and RBI instructed banks to submit data on demonetised notes collected.
A look at the top news right now:
- Mulayam Singh expels Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party for six years ahead of the UP elections: The CM had released a list of his own candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.
- Narendra Modi launches ‘Bhim’ e-wallet to ease making digital transactions: The prime minister said that with security upgrades, only a fingerprint will be required to make payments using the app.
- RBI directs banks to submit reports on collection of demonetised notes by Friday night: Income Tax Department officials said they were probing deposits amounting to at least Rs 4 lakh crore into 1.14 lakh bank accounts.
- Nine bodies found, several still trapped under debris in a coal mine collapse in Jharkhand: NDRF teams from Patna and Ranchi have reached the accident site.
- President approves ordinance to penalise citizens for holding more than Rs 10,000 in old notes: The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Ordinance also ensures that the Centre and RBI will not be liable for the demonetised currency.
- Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu claims support of 49 MLAs, hours after suspension from PPA: A government spokesperson said 35 party legislators and 12 BJP lawmakers had pledged support to the ousted leader’s administration.
- CBI arrests TMC MP Tapas Paul in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam: The agency had summoned the politician to its North 24 Parganas office for questioning.
- Centre derecognises IOA till Suresh Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala are removed from posts: The Indian Olympic Association had appointed the corruption-accused politicians as lifetime presidents.
- Vladimir Putin says Russia will not expel US diplomats in response to Washington’s sanctions: The two countries are disagreeing over US claims that the Kremlin hacked into Democratic Party accounts before the presidential elections.
- Enforcement Directorate registers money-laundering case against Zakir Naik, his NGO: The case was lodged based on an FIR filed against the preacher and his Islamic Research Foundation.