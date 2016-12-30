A look at the top news right now:

Mulayam Singh expels Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from Samajwadi Party for six years ahead of the UP elections: The CM had released a list of his own candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Narendra Modi launches ‘Bhim’ e-wallet to ease making digital transactions: The prime minister said that with security upgrades, only a fingerprint will be required to make payments using the app. RBI directs banks to submit reports on collection of demonetised notes by Friday night: Income Tax Department officials said they were probing deposits amounting to at least Rs 4 lakh crore into 1.14 lakh bank accounts. Nine bodies found, several still trapped under debris in a coal mine collapse in Jharkhand: NDRF teams from Patna and Ranchi have reached the accident site. President approves ordinance to penalise citizens for holding more than Rs 10,000 in old notes: The Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Ordinance also ensures that the Centre and RBI will not be liable for the demonetised currency. Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu claims support of 49 MLAs, hours after suspension from PPA: A government spokesperson said 35 party legislators and 12 BJP lawmakers had pledged support to the ousted leader’s administration. CBI arrests TMC MP Tapas Paul in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam: The agency had summoned the politician to its North 24 Parganas office for questioning. Centre derecognises IOA till Suresh Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala are removed from posts: The Indian Olympic Association had appointed the corruption-accused politicians as lifetime presidents. Vladimir Putin says Russia will not expel US diplomats in response to Washington’s sanctions: The two countries are disagreeing over US claims that the Kremlin hacked into Democratic Party accounts before the presidential elections. Enforcement Directorate registers money-laundering case against Zakir Naik, his NGO: The case was lodged based on an FIR filed against the preacher and his Islamic Research Foundation.