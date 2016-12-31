Israel on Friday issued a travel warning for India, saying there was an immediate threat of attacks at tourist hotspots in the country, particularly in the south-western region. The country’s anti-terrorism directorate also asked families in Israel to contact their relatives in India and inform them of the threat, Reuters reported. The directorate, however, did not specify what prompted the warning.

“A particular emphasis should be put on events in the coming days in connection with beach and club parties celebrating the New Year where a concentration of tourists will be high,” the warning said. The directorate also advised travelers to stay away from markets, festivals and crowded shopping areas. The advisory was issued after Israeli government offices closed for the Sabbath on Friday.

Relations between India and Israel have strengthened in recent months. In September, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin agreed to intensify their countries’ cooperation in the fight against extremism.