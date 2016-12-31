The big news: Supporters protest after Akhilesh Yadav’s expulsion from SP, and 9 other top stories
In other headlines: The daily withdrawal limit at ATMs will be Rs 4,500 from January 1, and Israel has issued a travel warning for India.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
A look at the headlines right now:
- I will not contest UP elections, said Akhilesh Yadav before expulsion from Samajwadi Party: The chief minister’s supporters held protests in parts of the state after Mulayam Singh’s decision to remove him from the party for six years.
- Daily withdrawal limit at ATMs hiked to Rs 4,500 from Jan 1, weekly cap unchanged: The disbursals will ‘predominantly be in the denomination of Rs 500’, according to the RBI order.
- Israel issues travel warning for India citing threat of attacks at tourist hotspots: The country’s anti-terrorism directorate asked travelers to stay away from New Year’s parties, markets, festivals and crowded shopping areas.
- Five prisoners escape from Buxar Central Jail in Bihar: The inmates were reportedly undergoing treatment in the jail’s hospital ward, where they broke the window of the bathroom and fled.
- Pakistan labels RSS, Shiv Sena as terror elements, India calls it a ‘desperate attempt’: A Foreign Ministry spokesperson had accused the ‘terrorist organisations’, including the VHP and Bajrang Dal, of hindering the resolution of the Kashmir row.
- Narendra Modi launches ‘Bhim’ e-wallet to ease making digital transactions: The prime minister said that with security upgrades, only a fingerprint will be required to make payments using the app.
- Vladimir Putin says Russia will not expel US diplomats in response to Washington’s sanctions: The two countries are disagreeing over US claims that the Kremlin hacked into Democratic Party accounts before the presidential elections.
- Civilian killed in cross-border firing in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district: A defence ministry spokesperson said the Indian Army was retaliating to ‘indiscriminate fire’ on their posts.
- China blocks UN proposal to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar a terrorist: The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said the move confirmed the ‘prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism’.
- George Michael’s autopsy results are inconclusive: The police had said the iconic singer’s death was unexplained but ‘not suspicious’.